Amazon pitch wouldn't be possible without quality of life perks: CED

Calgary leaders are thanking the cycle track, and the city's big creative minds for what they hope will be a successful Amazon HQ2 bid.

Mary Mora Calgary Economic Development CEO said they're not surprised by Amazon's criteria for a second headquarters. It's familiar because they've been working to pitch Calgary to all sorts of companies, all of which have a version of what Amazon has laid out in mind.

"Calgary is a great option for Amazon, I'd say the best option in North America for them," said Moran. "The criteria is targeted to more of a mid-sized city."

In the pitch, cities must entice the company on specific specs, but quality of life also plays a large role, and Moran said it's hard to compete with the Rocky Mountains.

"A lot of people argue this is not a city suitable for bike paths due to weather, but I know lots of my friends that ride their bike in the winter, a lot of people have fat-tire bikes," Moran said. "The type of city that these companies are looking for is a place a 25-year-old will thrive in."

Moran said she's glad the city has cycle tracks.

"We wouldn't be meeting the criteria for Amazon if we didn't have them," she said.

Peter Oliver with Calgarians for Cycle Tracks is also in the tech industry and believes the industry is really after quality of life for their employees.

"A city where there's mobility choice, there's public transit and bike lanes," said Oliver. "What's great is they're such a small investment compared to transportation infrastructure ... the return on investment when compared to other transportation costs is super high, and that's when you're just looking at the direct benefits."

Coun. Richard Pootmans said wooing Amazon is an amazing opportunity for the city, and if Calgary is a successful candidate, their payroll alone would make up 4 per cent of the city's GDP.

The departing councillor called the major company's RFP a roadmap of what modern, innovative businesses are looking for in a city.

"It's truly amazing," said Pootmans. "It's way more progressive than some councillors would like – and I'm teasing them about it...this is the future, we should pay close attention to this."

Pootmans said it's going to take all hands on deck to get the Amazon pitch ready.

"There's no downside to this bid," said Pootmans. "It's a great exercise, even if we're not successful."

Pootmans said he's optimistic about the bid because Calgary is a creative hotbed. He said although he's "old and stale" the city itself has a young educated workforce.