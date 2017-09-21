Calgary comes alive with the Sound of Music

Do you hear that? It’s the Sound of Music, rolling in from Broadway and into Calgary. The beloved musical hits the stage with its classic soundtrack. Mike McLean, who stars as Captain Georg von Trapp, talked with us about the energy going into the show.

The sound of music opens Sept. 26. Visit www.thesoundofmusicontour.com for more.

Q: How much fun are you having playing this part?

A: It’s becoming my dream role day by day. I didn’t know it was going to be this special of a part, but once I got to dive into it, I couldn’t ask for anything else. It’s an iconic role; he’s such a great character. The arc – I start out as this hurt man with children he’s not relating to anymore and he can’t be around his children because they remind him of his late wife, then he finally see them again for the first time when he sees them sing. He falls in love with a new woman.

Q: What about the Sound of Music has made it so enduringly popular?

A: I think what people know and love about it is the music. It’s some of the most iconic music of all time. Rogers and Hammerstein at their very best.

So that’s what everyone knows – they know ‘do-re-me’ they know ‘my favourite things.’ That’s what I knew about it. I didn’t realize how juicy the story was until I really got into the script, once I got the part.

That’s when I realized all that there was to the story, as far as these people really discovering themselves. Maria thinks she’s going to be a nun, then she realizes she’s falling in love with the captain and his family. The captain is rediscovering himself through his love of music – and discovering his need to be a father to his family.

So, the story is important, and that’s what we’re trying to show. Yes, everyone knows the music, but let’s look at the story, because it’s a very important one.

Q: As far as the singing, how much training did you undergo?