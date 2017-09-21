Calgary MLA Rick Fraser leaves UCP to sit as independent

Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser said after careful consideration he’s going to leave the newly-formed United Conservative Party to sit as an independent MLA.



Fraser made the announcement Thursday, joining Richard Starke as defectors from the UCP ranks.



“The reason for my departure is simple,” Fraser said in a statement, outlining the political turmoil in Alberta since Alison Redford stepped down as premier.



“There has been an overwhelming focus on politics in Alberta and not on the people of Alberta.



“The current process underway in Alberta also focuses on party lines and tactics that will play itself out between the two dominant parties in Alberta, that being the NDP and the UCP."



The former Calgary paramedic and two-term MLA went on to say that in order to capitalize on the opportunities provided by past generations, fundamental changes in the approach to government policy need to happen, ones that bring Albertans together instead of dividing them.



Fraser had served the previous PC government in a number of capacities, including Legislative Secretary, Associate Minister of Public Safety, Associate Minister of Recovery and Reconstruction of High River and as Deputy Government Whip.