Calgary vigil honours the dead, humans and pets

It’s time to remember the dead, with beauty, community, music and poetry.

The Equinox Vigil returns to Union Cemetery this Saturday. Inspired by South American and eastern European traditions (like All Saint’s Day) Calgarians have the chance to gather together at the cemetery to grieve, celebrate and share memories of passed loved ones.

“When someone dies who’s close to me, I don’t have a religion I subscribe to, which often tells you what songs to sing or church to go to,” explained organizer Sharon Stevens. “I don’t have any of that, and I don’t think I’m alone in that. So, I needed to create my own tradition.”

The Equinox Vigil is now in its sixth year, and again will decorate the cemetery with flags, flowers and more. Stevens goal is to make it beautiful – it’s not meant to be a sombre affair. There's a tea garden, there will be musicians, dancers and choirs performing and this year there will even be a special shrine to pets.

Local sculptor Lisa Hodgkinson has been commissioned to create an installation that allows Calgarians to memorialize their furry best friends.

“They’re a big part of people’s families” Stevens said. “Oftentimes, pet owners create their own shrine, like places where you walk your dog, people have made an informal shrine.

“She’s calling it Noble Beasts, which I love. It will be installed on-site, and people will be invited to write the name of their pet on a little rock, and the rocks will form part of the sculpture as the evening progresses.”

Stevens notes that Union Cemetery is just the location of choice – one absolutely doesn’t have to have a family member buried there in order to attend.

One of her favourite aspects of the night is actually listening to the number of seniors who attend and enjoy talking to young people about their lives and mortality. Oftentimes families will come and share stories of loved ones.

The vigil takes place Sept. 23, and attendees are encouraged to enter the cemetery from Spiller Road. Opening ceremonies start at 6:30 p.m.