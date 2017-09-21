CBE trustee Pamela King seeks re-election

Calgary board of education trustee Pamela King is seeking re-election in Wards 5 and 10 for a fourth term.

King said during this campaign she’ll be focused on ensuring success for every student.

“I believe strongly in our public education system and I support the enhanced learning opportunities that are available in our system to ensure they are successful,” she said.

King said she’s a huge advocate for the trades and arts.

“Those complimentary courses allow kids to find their passion and be engaged in their learning,” she said.

Further, King said as long as she’s been on the CBE board of trustees they’ve advocated for changes to the transportation funding model and have suggested to the province that the 2.4-kilometer walk-limit is “incredulous.”

“It isn’t always necessarily about the distance,” she said. “Sometimes it’s about the number of busy intersections they have to cross.”

King said she will continue to push the government to make changes to the model if she’s elected.

Prior to being a trustee, King was employed by the CBE as a support staff and served on school councils

“Same story as a lot of people—you get your start on your child’s school council and that morphs into other things,” she said.

King said she was educated through the CBE, her children were educated through the CBE and now her grandchildren are beginning their CBE careers.

“I’m pretty dedicated to serving the students and the families in my community—that’s for sure,” said the 10-year-vet.

Wards 5 and 10 are the most highly contested wards in this CBE trustee election—with 12 candidates registered.

“This election is unique in that the majority of the board is not returning,” she said. “I have the experience and I could offer guidance to the new members coming on.”