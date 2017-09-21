Domestic assault suspect shot by Calgary police

Calgary police have released more details after an officer shot a man during an alleged domestic incident Wednesday

Acting Chief Ray Robitaille said police responded to a domestic violence call around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, in the 900 block of 17A Street NE. A man had allegedly assaulted several people prior to leaving the scene, police said.

Later, police tracked the suspect to a detached garage of a residence in the 500 block of Markerville Road NE. Friends and family told police the suspect was in distress.

Officers believed the man had a weapon and spent roughly 90 minutes trying to negotiate with him to surrender peacefully to police.

“At approximately 8 p.m., the man exited the garage quickly, carrying weapons and confronting our officers,” said Robitaille. “The situation escalated and during the confrontation a taser was deployed as well as service firearms.”

The suspect was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious condition. Robitaille said they plan to charge the man with domestic violence offences.

The suspect is known to police, and Robitaille indicated they have dealt with him multiple times, often on domestic violence calls, for the past nine years.

Police won't be releasing the suspect’s name or the name of any family members at this time, as an ASIRT investigation is underway.

Three officers will be the focus on the investigation – an officer with 15 years of service at CPS, an officer with 10 years and an officer with four years of service.

“They, along with other CPS officers, responded to this call in a timely manner, taking all the necessary steps to ensure public safety and the safety of our officers was not compromised,” Robitaille said.

“Their patience and due diligence was exceptional. Significant attempts were made to peacefully resolve the situation, but their duty to protect both the community and their fellow officers, led to actions that stopped the threat.”