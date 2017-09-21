Man gets prison term four years after fatal downtown Calgary stabbing

CALGARY — A Calgary man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after his conviction in a fatal stabbing four years ago.

William Littlechild was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Robyn Greg Gladue.

A jury found the 24-year-old accused guilty of manslaughter following a trial that ended this past March.

Court heard the 36-year-old victim was found dead at the downtown Olympic Plaza in July 2013.

With credit for time already spent in custody, Littlechild will have less than two years to serve.