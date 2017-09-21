Man gets prison term four years after fatal downtown Calgary stabbing
CALGARY — A Calgary man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after his conviction in a fatal stabbing four years ago.
William Littlechild was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Robyn Greg Gladue.
A jury found the 24-year-old accused guilty of manslaughter following a trial that ended this past March.
Court heard the 36-year-old victim was found dead at the downtown Olympic Plaza in July 2013.
With credit for time already spent in custody, Littlechild will have less than two years to serve.
He also faces two years of probation upon release. (CHQR)
