WestJet breaks ground on hangar to accommodate new Dreamliner 787 widebody jet

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSX:WJA) is gearing up for delivery of its first Boeing Dreamliner 787 by breaking ground on a new $50-million hangar at the Calgary International Airport.

The company announced in April it had placed a firm order for 10 of the widebody jets which will allow it to serve new destinations in Asia, South America and Europe with higher-end offerings like lie-flat seating.

The new hangar will occupy 125,000 square feet and stand eight stories tall, with two floors of office space.

WestJet says only one Dreamliner at a time will fit into the hangar, although it will be big enough to hold four Boeing 737s.