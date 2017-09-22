Calgary man convicted of sexually assaulting woman in downtown parkade

CALGARY — A Calgary man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at a parkade in the downtown core in 2015.

Police were called by a security guard who came across a severely beaten woman in the parkade’s stairwell.

The woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Andy Dick Ntunaguza, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance by choking in connection to the case.

During his trial, Ntunaguza testified that someone else must have beat and raped the victim but the jury rejected that claim and convicted him on all charges.

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered and sentencing is scheduled for January.