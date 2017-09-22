SW bus rapid transit could be election issue

A group of transit advocates are hoping to raise the profile of the city’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system during the municipal election. The group — YYC for BRT — formed just over a year ago in response to the debate over the Southwest BRT.

Peter Oliver, a member of the group, said they’re using their existing webpage, yyc4brt.ca, to post the stance of election candidates in Wards 8, 11 and 13 on the SW BRT.

The candidate questionnaire asks if they will support the SW BRT if elected, what transit gaps exist in their ward, and to describe the role public transit plays in their ward. Oliver said they hope to have the answer up on their webpage by Sept. 28.

Shifrah Gavanesti, president of the Mount Royal Students Association, said getting the BRT built is important to students and staff at the Calgary post secondary school.

“We’re a community of 12,000 students — we’re the only post secondary institution in the city that doesn’t have rapid access to transit,” she said.

She said the student association partnered with YYC for BRT because this issue was so important to them.

She’s concerned about rhetoric she’s heard on the topic.

“The issue is being politicized by certain candidates, and not just by ward candidates,” said Gavanesti.