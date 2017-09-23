One lawsuit against Druh Farrell discontinued

The second of two lawsuits against Calgary’s incumbent Ward 7 councillor has been discontinued, according to a statement released Friday.



Terrigno Investments Inc and Rocco Terrigno had filed a lawsuit against Drug Farrell that included a sworn affidavit from an architect that claimed Farrell had referred to the Terrigno family as mafia.



This lawsuit had similar claims to the first one, but is now being discontinued.



The original court action suggests that Farrell blocked the Terrigno family’s Kensington development because she didn’t disclose a pecuniary interest.



None of the allegations in that case have been proven in court.

Information provided by the spokesperson for the Terrigno claim said they argued that Farrell needed an urgent discontinuance for two reasons: one she's an elected official and deserves special treatment, and two she wanted the action dismissed because of concern over the impact it may have on her re-election bid.

They also said Farrell was prolonging the proceedings and that ultimately Calgary taxpayers would be on the hook for court costs related to the lawsuit.



After the court proceedings Friday, Farrell released a statement.



“I am pleased with the court’s decision and it confirms my belief that this was a politically motivated attack. I will not be intimidated, and I am determined to continue to work even harder for Ward 7 residents”, said Farrell.

According to Farrell's prepared release, Terrigno Investments and Rocco Terrigno will cover the court costs for the second action.