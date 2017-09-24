Bats, war horses and Mickey Rooney; The Jubilee's 60 year journey

For as many epic Broadway shows and concerts that have stopped by the Jubilee stage, there have been more local cultural shows, graduations and niche events.

The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium turns 60 this year this year, and has certainly earned its place as a landmark venue for Calgarians.

The story starts in 1954, when Premiere Ernest Manning announced the government’s intention to build two arts facilities in Edmonton and Calgary. The two venues, at the time, were built identical in structure.

Of course, over the years, both buildings have expanded in different ways. In Calgary additions have been made, especially to the docking area. Over the years, bigger and bigger shows have come through, creating a necessity for bigger doors and more space to unload.

Notably shows like Phantom of the Opera let to the installation of new doors and a permanent trap door on the stage floor.

Phantom, which came through in the 90s, is one of technical coordinator Richard Hansen’s favourite memories in his 20 year career at the Jubilee. During the run, a bat got inside the theatre and flew above the audience.

“Of course, you turn on the lights to try and find it, it hides,” laughed Hansen. “You turn off the lights, it comes out and starts flipping across the lighting.”

Another fun behind-the-scenes moment would come during a run of the Wizard of Oz, when Mickey Rooney played the Wizard. Since it was a short show, the orchestra worked out a special deal where they got paid overtime if the show went on too long.

“Depending on how much ad-libbing Mickey Rooney did determined if there was going to be music during the bows,” Hansen recalled. “Once and a while he went off on a tangent – no one knew where he was going – and two minutes before the end of the show, the band would just get up and leave while the bows were happening.”

Every staff member in the building seems to have a cavalcade of fond moments during his or her tenure.

Audio technician Mark Belkie remembers marvelling at the puppeteers controlling the horses in War Horse – or later meeting one of his idols, Steve Martin.

House lighting technician Brennan Berry has the chance to work on the Calgary Opera Filumena, which was created from the ground up with new sets (many Operas, especially while touring, opt to rent sets). This meant Berry had the chance to work with the lighting designer and help realize the mood and atmosphere of the play.

“In the end it was a fantastic product, and it was great to know I was part of it,” he said.

Hansen’s favourite aspect of the theatre however isn’t in the big productions. It's in the ongoing government support, that allows them to keep up community events.

“We’re a centre for graduations, high school Christmas concerts and year-end dance concerts. A local multi-cultural group can do a fantastic show with minimal amount of crew, because the equipment is in-place and working,” he beamed.