Bill Smith wants SW BRT put on back burner

Mayoral candidate Bill Smith says he would put a stop the Southwest Bus Rapid Transit project (SW BRT) in order to re-evaluate it, should he be elected.

“That (re-evaluation) process could take until the SW Ring Road is completed,” said Smith.

Reading from prepared notes with a group of about 40 local residents holding anti-BRT signs standing behind him, Smith called the SW BRT a case in point of the failure of the mayor’s leadership.

With Smith was Doug Fraser, spokesman for Ready to Engage – a lobby group created in late fall 2015 to oppose what many residents feel is an unnecessary and overly expensive project.

“We’re not anti-transit. What we’re opposed to is wasteful spending,” said Fraser.

When asked how he would get a majority of the 14 councillors behind him on stopping the program, Smith said he was up to the task.

“It’s a thing we call collaborative leadership – something that is missing at city hall right now,” said Smith. “It’s an opportunity – when I become mayor – to sit down with each of the councillors and discuss the issues that are relevant to their wards and work with them collaboratively, rather than do whatever it is they do in camera 25 per cent of the time.”

Both Smith and Fraser accused the city of fast-tracking the tender process for construction of the BRT lanes along 14 Street. That tender closes before the Election on Oct. 16.

“This is an obvious attempt to make it too costly for the newly elected council to back out of the poorly-planed, ill conceived and costly SW BRT plan,” said Smith.

However a spokesman for the City of Calgary denied that accusation in an email, stating that tender was released normally, within the city's standard process and timelines.

He said construction is set to start in 2018 as per direction from council.

Smith's campaign has hired at least two former organizers from Ready to Engage.

Former Ready to Engage spokesperson Rick Donkers is now his media spokesperson.

Ready to Engage organizer and sometimes-spokesperson Alan Hallman, who was with the group from its earliest days in November 2015, is also working on Smith’s campaign – specifically on getting lawns signs out, according to Donkers.

When Metro asked Smith about that connection, he dismissed it outright.

“I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve had a lot people step up to come and help me on my campaign, from all walks of life and from all ends of the spectrum and all socioeconomic groups," said Smith. "So to say that’s what’s going on here, your assumption is incorrect.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi, however, said it's no secret that Ready to Engage people are working on Smith's campaign.

"They've been saying for two years they were going to recruit a candidate to run against me and now we know who," said Nenshi.

He said Smith's accusation that the city had somehow fast-tracked the tenders was not only wrong, but also offensive.

"They're accusing public servants of playing politics with a multi-million dollar project, and they have no evidence of that whatsoever," said Nenshi.

He said tenders have to go out in the fall if construction is to be completed in the spring.