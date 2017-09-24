Lloyds Roller Rink in Calgary is closing down

After giving Calgarians decades of rink time, Lloyds Recreation has announced it will be permanently closing next year.

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers over the last 53 years. Lloyds Recreation will be permanently closing,” reads a message on the company website, www.lloydsrollerrink.com.

Their last public skating session will run Sunday, February 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.