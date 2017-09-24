Lloyds Roller Rink in Calgary is closing down
A message on the website indicates the last skate will be early next year
After giving Calgarians decades of rink time, Lloyds Recreation has announced it will be permanently closing next year.
“Thank you to all of our loyal customers over the last 53 years. Lloyds Recreation will be permanently closing,” reads a message on the company website, www.lloydsrollerrink.com.
Their last public skating session will run Sunday, February 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A representative from Lloyds told Metro they have no comment on the closure at this time.