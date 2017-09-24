Woman, child safe after Calgary police boat flips during ride-along

Two civilians and the Calgary police officers accompanying them on a ride-along are safe after the boat they were in flipped near Harvie Passage on Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Bell told Metro the Calgary Police Service's (CPS) Marine 1 was on a routine patrol route when the boat’s engine malfunctioned.

“They had pulled off to the side of the river and thought they had fixed the issue,” Bell told Metro.

“In trying to climb back up the river, unfortunately, they suffered some (more) engine troubles and ended up flipping the boat.”

None of the four passengers was hurt in the incident, he said, although the two civilians – a woman and a child – did spend some time warming up in the back of an ambulance.

“Thank goodness everyone was safe in the end,” Bell said, adding while CPS does everything it can to maintain their equipment, situations like this can happen on the water.

“It is very rare,” Bell said. “We obviously do everything we can for safety, but unfortunately engine malfunction is out of our control.”

Approximately 10 members of the Calgary Fire Department got in the water and used ropes to flip and tow the boat to shore at Harvie Passage.