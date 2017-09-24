News / Calgary

Woman, child safe after Calgary police boat flips during ride-along

The boat’s engine malfunctioned near the Harvie Passage

A child who ended up in the water when a police boat flipped in the Bow River is led into a police cruiser after being checked out by paramedics. Two civilians on a Calgary Police ride-a-long and the two officers accompanying them were unhurt after the boat they were in capsized on the Bow River near Harvie Passage on Sept. 24.

ELIZABETH CAMERON / Calgary Freelance

A child who ended up in the water when a police boat flipped in the Bow River is led into a police cruiser after being checked out by paramedics. Two civilians on a Calgary Police ride-a-long and the two officers accompanying them were unhurt after the boat they were in capsized on the Bow River near Harvie Passage on Sept. 24.

Two civilians and the Calgary police officers accompanying them on a ride-along are safe after the boat they were in flipped near Harvie Passage on Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Bell told Metro the Calgary Police Service's (CPS) Marine 1 was on a routine patrol route when the boat’s engine malfunctioned.

“They had pulled off to the side of the river and thought they had fixed the issue,” Bell told Metro.

“In trying to climb back up the river, unfortunately, they suffered some (more) engine troubles and ended up flipping the boat.”

None of the four passengers was hurt in the incident, he said, although the two civilians – a woman and a child – did spend some time warming up in the back of an ambulance.

“Thank goodness everyone was safe in the end,” Bell said, adding while CPS does everything it can to maintain their equipment, situations like this can happen on the water.

“It is very rare,” Bell said. “We obviously do everything we can for safety, but unfortunately engine malfunction is out of our control.”

Approximately 10 members of the Calgary Fire Department got in the water and used ropes to flip and tow the boat to shore at Harvie Passage.

The area is currently under construction and closed to the public, including all boating activity, until it reopens in 2018, according to the provincial government’s website.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...