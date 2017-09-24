Woman dead, man taken to Calgary hospital after collision near Morley

One woman is dead and a man is in hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation Saturday evening.

Cochrane RCMP responded just after 6 p.m. on September 23 to a single vehicle rollover near Morley.

One woman was declared dead at the scene and a man was taken to a Calgary hospital by STARS air ambulance. A third occupant, another woman, was treated on scene by EMS.

Traffic in the area of Spring Road had to be detoured while an RCMP Collision Analyst investigated.