Woman dead, man taken to Calgary hospital after collision near Morley
Cochrane RCMP said a third woman was treated at the scene
One woman is dead and a man is in hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation Saturday evening.
Cochrane RCMP responded just after 6 p.m. on September 23 to a single vehicle rollover near Morley.
One woman was declared dead at the scene and a man was taken to a Calgary hospital by STARS air ambulance. A third occupant, another woman, was treated on scene by EMS.
Traffic in the area of Spring Road had to be detoured while an RCMP Collision Analyst investigated.
Cochrane RCMP said they are trying to determine the cause of the crash, but no further information was available.
