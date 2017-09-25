Calgary election: Bill Smith not making statements on arena deal until elected

Days after the Flames released their dead arena deal details, and with the city's proposal long thrust out into the open, mayoral candidate Bill Smith is still silent on what his fair crack at building a new facility would look like.

On Monday, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO Ken King spoke to the Chamber of Commerce about the future of the Calgary Flames, and Smith was in attendance, sitting at a table with notable business community members like W. Brett Wilson.

As the municipal vote nears, the arena debate rages on as one of the top election questions.

But the mayoral hopeful told reporters he's not laying out his vision for a deal until he can sit down with the Flames and negotiate after he's elected.

He said he doesn't have a meeting with the Flames yet, and they haven't agreed to negotiate with CSEC.

"I'll get a deal done," said Smith after being asked how Calgarians could decide on a mayoral candidate who won't speak about deal details while they're running.

"I always think that the most interesting part of the negotiation to a lot of these issues winds up being the ticket surcharge or ticket tax. A lot of the time the negotiation comes down to who gets that and who does that belong to ... we can work that out with them."

Smith went on to say that the CalgaryNEXT deal is still on the table, and no one has talked about it. He said CalgaryNEXT was a very interesting proposal, especially because it included a fieldhouse – but he wouldn't say what proposal he preferred.

"I'm not going to say until I figure out what's in the best interest of Calgarians with all the figures in front of them," Smith said.