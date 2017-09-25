Calgary man charged with manslaughter in fatal overdose

Manslaughter changes have been laid against a Calgary man accused of selling carfentanil-containing tablets disguised as Oxycontin to a man who fatally overdosed last year.

Edson RCMP said Monday 32-year-old Shawn Taras Prokopchuk was arrested on charges of trafficking carfentanil and manslaughter in connection to the death of 48-year-old Guy Kennedy.

Edmonton’s Chief Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Kennedy, who was found dead at a hotel in Edson on Oct. 21, 2016, died from an overdose.

It was also confirmed that the tablets found inside the hotel room with Kennedy contained carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

As little as 20 micro grams would be fatal to an average person.

Edson General Investigative Section (GIS) alleges Kennedy obtained the counterfeit Oxycontin tablets from Prokopchuk, who is in custody and will appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on Sept. 26, 2017 via CCTV.