CPS to share information regarding new police check-up recording system

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) will share information with the Calgary Police Commission on Tuesday about a system that collects data about “police check ups”—otherwise known as carding.

Introduced earlier this year, Info Post keeps track of street checks, officer observations and more.

In June, CPS Supt. Cliff O’Brien said a new intelligence evaluation unit made up of four employees and a supervisor had also been formed, with the sole purpose of scrutinizing the information collected through Info Post.

“Our intelligence evaluation unit will do quality assurance to make sure the information is accurate information, information that can be shared in a timely fashion, that the information was lawfully and legally obtained,” he said.

When Metro reported on the system in June, CPS said that more detailed information would be made available in July—but come July, Metro was told we’d have to wait until the information was presented to the CPC, which will happen on Tuesday.

In June, data released in Edmonton showed that Indigenous and black people were significantly more likely to be stopped and questioned by Edmonton police.

Following the release, Alberta’s Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley assured citizens her ministry was finalizing a plan to launch a community consultation into street checks.

In May of 2016, the CPS came under fire after a Freedom of Information request conducted by the Rocky Mountain Civil Liberties Association indicated that residents living in Calgary’s District 5 were subject to up to 180 per cent more police check-ups in 2015 than any other district.

The information showed that in 2015, 5,145 check up slips were completed in District 5, compared to 1,837 in District 3.

At the time, the CPS said carding isn’t an issue in Calgary and that the numbers obtained by RMCLA included “direct patrols.”

Meaning they were legally obligated to check-up on someone out on bail or with conditions.

Back at the time of the release of the information, Kelly Ernst, president of RMCLA, said carding has been an issue elsewhere in the country, and the point of their report was to find out on what scale it was an issue in Calgary.

“We had a couple people come forward and complain to us about being carded so we wanted to dig into it a bit,” he said.

Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin said in May of 2016 that the CPS had been proactively talking to communities and making sure they’re taking opportunities to look at the issue of bias.