Group wants fluoride back in Calgary's water

Ward 11 candidate Linda Johnson said when she first started door knocking, she was surprised to find how many Calgarians were asking about fluoridation.

“It was across the whole ward, and across all age groups,” said Johnson, who said she's for putting fluoride back in the water.

She said many were asking about it in terms of health, but also in regards to the two plebiscites Calgary held on the issue in 1989 and 1998.

“We had a plebiscite to keep it, and council overrode that. So they remember and they’re still upset.”

A group of concerned Calgarians are hoping people in the city will cast their ballots at least in part based on the fluoridation issue.

Juliet Guichon, president of Calgarians for Kids’ Health, said her group is putting the question to every candidate in the upcoming election, and posting the results on their website – fluoridation.care.

“There’s a code – green for pro-fluoridation, red for anti-fluoridation, yellow for uncertain, and blue for, ‘We can’t figure out what you’re saying,’” said Guichon.

She felt compelled to act on the issue after hearing stories from a friend who works as a dentist.

“It’s not right to say we’ll just carry on depriving citizens,” said Guichon.

Some who oppose fluoridation do so based on health claims, which Guichon says have been thoroughly debunked.

Others make the cost argument, and that’s not an argument she’s buying.

She’s heard from a councillor that the initial capital costs to get fluoridation equipment back would be between $5 and $10 million. After that, ongoing costs would be around $750,000 per year.

“That’s 60 cents per person for year,” said Guichon. “It’s not a financial matter. Those who want to talk about finance – it’s slight of hand.”

Dr. Larry Stanleigh, a Calgary dentist who has practised for over 30 years, said he looked at the statistics in his practice’s computer system for the years before fluoride was removed in 2011, and the two years after.

“In the two years, I worked the same days, same hours, saw the same number of people – but the dollar value of fillings was an increase of $50,000,” he said.

That was a 40 per cent increase, and he said it wasn’t just in children or a certain socioeconomic group.