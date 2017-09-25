King mum on arena deal with Calgary business leaders

Ken King kept his word when he told a crowd of Calgary's business minds that his Calgary Chamber talk wouldn't be touching on the recent arena debate – even when guests peppered the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO with questions.

On Monday, King spoke at the sold-out hall in the Telus Convention centre about the future of the beloved sports team in Calgary King suggested was faltering.

He opened his presentation by playing a greatest hits montage of the team in their glory days – the 80s.

King then reminded the crowd that it wasn't long ago a campaign was kicked off to help prop up the team during deep economic troubles, referring to 2000 when they needed to sell a minimum of 14,000 season tickets.

"It was a pretty dark period," said King.

As he's said in public interviews, King considers Calgary a small market. He said to support an NHL team, a city needs to have at least 1 million citizens as a minimum and right now the city is at 1.2 million.

"When we talk about that small market challenge in the business of sport, that's what we're talking about," said King. "850,000 transactions – that's what it takes in order to complete our business process."

But when it came to the future of the Flames in Calgary, in terms of the arena, King didn't have much to say.

Whether the crowd wanted to know what he thought about the prospect of Calgarians rooting for the Edmonton Oilers, or how a user fee to pay for the arena was considered Flames revenue – King wasn't entertaining much in the way of answers.

"I could, but I'm not going to," King said when an audience-submitted question referred to the ticket surcharge.

King took the conversation in a different direction, say he thinks people have the right to express their views when it comes to standing or kneeling for the national anthem – and he called the situation in the U.S. a gong show.

King also made it clear to the crowd that the Flames aren't advocating for any municipal election candidates, despite the timing of their announcement that arena talks had fizzled.

"We're not in politics," said King. "It's impertinent, imprudent and innapropriate for us to intercede on the political front."