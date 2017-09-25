Calgary students reach finals for $1M Hult Prize

Francis Duahn and his teammates did not win $1 million in the prestigious Hult Prize competition.

However, the former refugee and now MBA student at the University of Calgary doesn’t see it as a loss.

“The experience, the learning, the associations and connections we made — all of those are classified as winning instead of just the actual prize,” he said.

Duahn and a team from the University of Calgary made it to the finals of the competition in New York, after a gruelling months-long competition.

The idea they were pitching was an app called Kwado. It’s a web-to-text message platform that connects employers with jobseekers.

He said it’s a problem in West Africa, especially when refugees are trying to find work.

“They have to go stand on a corner, hoping that someone is going to come by and pick them up for work,” said Duahn.

He said the program breaks the barrier by connecting those seeking work with employers looking for their skills.

“When the employer posts a job, about 10 people with the qualifications will appear on his screen – he will see work history, references, and ranking,” he said.

Duahn said the program is being used in Ghana at the moment, but notes it could be rolled out anywhere – even in Canada.

What’s more, the app could be a business unto itself. Employers pay an eight per cent fee on top of the tradesperson’s wage for using the service.

“We have social impact, it’s sustainable and it’s profitable,” said Duahn.

Dr. Bob Schulz, professor at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary, was faculty advisor for Duahn and the other team members as they made their way through the competition.

He said Duahn’s story is one of remarkable achievement in the face of unbelievably challenging circumstances.

From the age of 12 until 27, he was a refugee wandering between countries in West Africa.

“Somehow he got picked to come to Canada. In the past 12 years he finished high school, he got a university degree, and now he’s doing an executive MBA program,” said Schulz.

During the finals in New York, Duahn even got to meet and talk with President Bill Clinton, and the two chatted about Africa.

“He just asked a lot of questions and we talked. It was pretty amazing,” said Duahn.

Kwado is still in development. Duahn is working on it in between his degree, family, and running his own export business on the side.