Ask Her Calgary releases campaign funds to female candidates

When Ask Her YYC set out to get more women running for council, part of that plan involved financial support.

With the 2017 election campaign now fully underway, the non-partisan group has released the list of female candidates who took the group’s pledge and accepted funding.

Sarah Elder-Chamanara, a board member with Ask Her, said 11 of the 21 female candidates took the pledge, while only nine accepted the funding.

“The pledge is not binding in any way,” said Elder-Chamanara.

It does ask those who sign to run a positive, issues-based campaign, support the inclusion of women, and refrain from using personal attacks.

Salimah Kassam said although she had made up her mind to run before Ask Her launched, she is grateful for the funding they’re providing.

“The money is helpful – every dime counts at this moment in time,” she said.

Elder-Chamanara said once the fundraised money was divvied up, each candidate received $400. The organization kept a minuscule amount for web hosting costs.

Ask Her as an organization will carry on in some form in four years time, according to Elder-Chamanara.