Bobcat kittens pay visit to northwest Calgary neighbourhood
Mom and three kittens stayed in a backyard for several hours
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
View 7 photoszoom
Ron Robinson captured these amazing photos of a mother bobcat and her three kittens, which were hanging around their Siver Springs yard last Saturday.
Ron's son Ryan said it was their first encounter with bobcats in the area, though they have seen deer and coyotes.
He said two of the kittens sat in a tree for several hours.