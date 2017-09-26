News / Calgary

Bobcat kittens pay visit to northwest Calgary neighbourhood

Mom and three kittens stayed in a backyard for several hours

These bobcat kittens played for several hours in the Calgary community of Silver Springs on Sept. 23.

Courtesy Ron Robinson

Ron Robinson captured these amazing photos of a mother bobcat and her three kittens, which were hanging around their Siver Springs yard last Saturday.

Ron's son Ryan said it was their first encounter with bobcats in the area, though they have seen deer and coyotes.

He said two of the kittens sat in a tree for several hours.

