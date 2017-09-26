Calgary police ask public for help in solving 2016 homicide of Fletcher Kimmel

Calgary police and a grieving mother are turning to the public for help in solving the homicide of her 30-year-old son a year ago.

Fletcher Kimmel was last seen getting into a black, Toyota Rav4 outside a 7-Eleven store just before midnight on Sept. 27, 2016.

A few months later, his remains were found by a member of the public near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest south of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 22.

Police are looking for a man who used the victim's bank card a few weeks after his death.

Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the Major Crimes Unit says the man isn't considered a suspect in the homicide but police want to know how he came to be in possession of the bank card.

Fletcher's mother, Sandra Kimmel, says she is living every parent's nightmare by outliving her child.

"I'll never forget our last words," she says. "We were on the way to Kelowna and I told him to take care, and he said 'Will do.' I have no idea what happened, I know where he was found and nothing else.

"I was looking forward to seeing him three days later, only to discover I'll never see him again, I'll never talk to him again."

She is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"We deserve to know what happened, exactly what happened in those final moments. I don't want this to become a case in a file box on a shelf."