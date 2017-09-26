Calgary police grapple with collection of racial data during street checks

Data released by the Calgary Police Service indicates that 75 per cent of Calgarians who are subject to a police street check-up are Caucasian— yet at the same time, including racial data in the collected information isn’t mandated.

Giving a presentation Tuesday at the Calgary Police Commission meeting about the force's Info Post system, Deputy Chief Cliff O’Brien said of the cases where racial data was collected by a CPS officer conducting a street check, 75 per cent were white, 18 per cent were “non-white,” 9 per cent were Indigenous, 5 per cent were multiple, leaving 21 per cent unspecified.

Metro has previously reported on the Info Post system which is used to collect information and observations during street checks, officer contacts, directed patrols and information in connection with parolees.

Info Posts must include answers to the questions "Why? "How?" and "What?"

The purpose of collecting that information is to indicate if the information was lawfully collected, not arbitrary and that it’s both fair and impartial.

Chief Roger Chaffin said there's a challenge when talking about race and if it should be part of the mandated information collected.