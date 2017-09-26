Police commission wants $14M boost for CPS

Amidst a $170 million projected budgetary shortfall at the City of Calgary, the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) has announced its intentions to recommend a $14.3 million budget increase for the Calgary Police Service.

The announcement on Tuesday evening at the public CPC meeting.

Police Chief Roger Chaffin said the budget presentation made Tuesday was an overview of how they’re preparing to move forward and what challenges they’re facing. He said we can expect “frank” discussions with city council after the election about what the force is doing with service levels and capacity.

“Our capacity is certainly running afoul of years of efficiencies and we’re at that stage now to say, ‘Look, we have to start making changes,’” he said.

The $14.3 million would go towards the goal of hiring approximately 55 new employees at CPS.

“It’s incremental but intelligent growth for the service so we can’t start meeting some of the things being left unattended right now,” said Chaffin.