Calgary police seek public's help with information in man's death

Several people were likely involved in the death of a Calgary man and the Calgary police are releasing new information to help find those responsible.

Fletcher Kimmel's body was found outside Calgary at the Jumpingpound Demonstration Forest on Jan. 29, 2017 after he was reported last seen at a 7-Eleven store at 3510 - 39 Avenue NE on Sept. 27, 2016.

According to Calgary police, Kimmel was seen getting into a black Toyota Rav4 at that location.

Police are now looking for the public's help to locate a person they believe used Kimmel's bank card on Oct. 9, 2016. They're releasing photos of both the man and the Rav4 it's believed Kimmel entered.

At this time, police believe several people were involved in Kimmel's disappearance and death and after exhausting a number of other investigative leads they have decided to release this information.

Kimmel's mother, Sandra, hopes members of the public know what happened to Kimmel and can provide Calgary police with information.

"I am now living every parent's nightmare; I have outlived my child," she said in a prepared news release.

"There isn't a day I don't think about him and wonder where things went wrong."