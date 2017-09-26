Calgary's Griffith Woods Park shut down due to grizzly activity

If you're thinking of a nice fall jog or walk in Griffith Woods Park, there's something to bear in mind.

This week, the City of Calgary and Alberta Fish and Wildlife received two reports of a grizzly in the area who wasn't scared to get up close and personal with humans. So, officials are shutting the park down to trap and relocate the animal.

A cyclist in the area startled the bear, and a runner came within several metres of the grizzly before noticing it.

"The bear hasn't attacked, but it is showing strong signs of habituation to humans, so officers will be attempting to capture it to ensure the safety of the public," said Fish and Wildlife spokesman Brendan Cox.

There will be signage and closure tape at all the access points of the park. It's unclear how long it will take to capture the bear.

Cox said its quite rare for bears to come this close to civilization, but because of the fact that the Elbow river runs through the park, it's an ideal wildlife corridor for the animal to follow.