Calgary's Hull School opens 'living classroom'

Hull School is hoping a new, living classroom will sow seeds of a different sort.



The school, located on the Hull Services campus in southwest Calgary, caters to families and students with emotional, mental and behavioural challenges.



After months of sponsorship and volunteer labour from Fluor Canada, the school celebrated the completion of their Passive Solar Greenhouse on Tuesday morning.



Vaden Somers, industrial arts instructor at Hull said he has big plans for the space. He said he’d like to grow plants and produce the students can sell, and use the money to continue to improve programing at the school.



Somers said Fluor’s dedication to helping improve Hull is what community building is all about.



“Community activism actually starts on the ground in your community—not by signing something online, but by doing something tangible like this,” he said.



Hull School principal, Joe Sturgeon, said the greenhouse will act as a personalized learning and therapy tool for their students.



“We want to help children regulate, and not only educationally but also emotionally and therapeutically,” he said.



Sturgeon said during the spring he would watch as teachers like Somers would bring students out to the construction site behind the school and show them how it was being built and tell them about the plans for it.



“The children here from Grade 1 to Grade 12 have really embraced it as their building and taken ownership,” he said. “It’s going to give us another venue for learning that’s completely original to our school.”



Adam Douglas, community lead for Fluor’s emerging leader program, said community involvement is a huge part of Fluor’s mandate.



“In Calgary, we really want to be a shining example of regardless of where your office is located you can have a huge community impact,” he said.



The project broke ground in April and was completed in September, with more than 100 Fluor employees volunteering their time to build the greenhouse.



George Ghitan, executive director of Hull Services, said their 25-year-old partnership with Fluor has positively impacted the students and families who access their services.