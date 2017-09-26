Calgary taxpayers footing bulk of council pension: Tax watchdog

A Canadian tax watchdog is calling on Calgary's politicians to cut back on their generous taxpayer-funded pension plans.

A report released Tuesday by the Canadian Taxpayer Federation found that civic taxes contributed more than $5.8 million to city in the last decade while councillors only contributed $1.2 million.

“Most people don’t have workplace pensions so it’s rich for council members to have such a generous plan,” said CTF Interim Alberta Director Colin Craig. “It’s time to shut down the costly pension and put council members in a less costly plan.”

The group found that for every dollar contributed by the councillors, taxpayers kicked in nearly $5.

The CTF is calling on councillors to rejig their pension plan to make contributions on a one dollar to one dollar basis.