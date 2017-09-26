Calgary Zoo gets panda ready ahead of 2018 visitors

How do you prepare for a house guest hoping to stay for five years, especially if they're picky eaters?

Next spring, the Calgary Zoo will be welcoming the giant pandas who will call the city home for half a decade. And although they look dopey, cute and cuddly, the black and white bears require a keen set of keepers with varying expertise to keep happy.

“This unique species requires a particular set of expertise and capability,” said Jamie Dorgan, Director of Animal Care, Calgary Zoo. “Not only have we built a state-of-the-art facility as their new home, we will provide world-class care in terms of nutrition, veterinary care, enrichment and husbandry techniques."

The animals aren't just visiting Calgary to look cute and take selfies with, they're here on serious breeding business – which presents its own set of skills and requirements.

"We are ramping up so these giant pandas receive the same high level of care we provide all our animals," said Dorgan.

Luckily, a two-person team of panda experts from China will work in Calgary for the first two years to help the pandas, and zoo, transition the cuddly giants to their new surroundings. The zoo is also expanding its relationship with Animal Care Solutions of Strathmore who happen to have a panda expert on hand with more than 10 years of international experience, eight working specifically with pandas.

The Toronto Zoo will also be sending a small team to work closely with the local panda care team. Doran said this will be a valuable key to understand the pandas behaviours and family dynamics.