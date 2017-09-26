Curtis Olson details plan to help Calgary Housing Company

Calgary mayoral candidate Curtis Olson wants to give the Calgary Housing Company (CHC) a leg up.

Olson, a senior officer with CPS who's on leave to run his mayoral campaign, says the city’s provider of affordable housing should get 1 per cent of the municipal operating budget to modernize its operations.

He said the city in general is operating on a Blockbuster model when it needs to operate more like Netflix, starting with how people access the system with reams of paperwork

“It’s a very antiquated way of even managing to get into that system,” said Olson. “I’ve spoken to people and they say it's been that way for years. We can’t accept that. This is about taking a step back and saying what do we need to be doing a city.”

The CHC has had a mixed year. It saw the launch of several new affordable housing buildings, but at the same time, 50 units have been shuttered due to lack of funds for upkeep.

Olson wants to make the CHC one of his platform priorities because he feels the issue is dire.

“People who are most in need in our city really need quality housing,” he said.

Olson’s overall plan begins with a 5 per cent cut across the board with the city’s operating budget. With a 4 billion operating budget, that would amount to $200 million.

He wants one per cent of that 5 per cent to go back to taxpayers, and the next one per cent would go to CHC.

Olson plans to release more details of his platform as the campaign goes on.

The city has already said it is facing a $170M budget shortfall going into next year, but Olson believes his plan would still work, on top of addressing that shortfall.