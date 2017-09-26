High-risk offender released in Calgary on Tuesday

Calgary police have issued a warning in regard to the release of a high-risk inmate on the completion of his sentence on Tuesday.

According to CPS, Luke Entz completed his incarceration on Tuesday morning, and will now be residing in the Calgary area.

CPS said due to a court order, they're unable to provide specific details of his convictions. However, CPS said they believe Entz presents a risk of significant harm to the community, especially males of different age groups.

Upon his release, the CPS Specialized Offender Management Program and the Alberta Justice and Solicitor General will monitor Entz.

Entz is 20-years-old, 5’8” tall, approximately 135 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said they’re issuing the warning about Entz after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns.

“(We're) in the belief that it’s clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Entz,” read a prepared release from CPS.