Video: Calgary's Ward 1 candidates talk key issues
Metro Calgary's politics in the park series continues with Ward 1 candidates squaring off on economics, taxes and public engagement
Welcome to Metro Calgary's election feature we're calling Politics in the park,
Today our reporters take on four out of five candidates in Ward 1, one of the city's northwest areas currently represented by incumbent Ward Sutherland.
Although these candidates have different views on the main election issues you'll see a striking resemblance in opinion if you watch to the very end of the video.
In a special video series, Metro spoke with nearly all the candidates vying for your vote across the city – from southern citizens in Seton to the Calgarians of Country Hills – and asked them the same four questions about their vision for Calgary.
We've put the full conversations on our Youtube channel and will be releasing a video a day, starting with the mayoral candidates, in the run-up to the election so you can meet the people behind the lawn signs.
There are lots of ways to learn more about the candidates. The city's website has a list of upcoming forums in each ward and links to the candidate’s social media.
- This series was made possible by Elizabeth Cameron's video skills, Brodie Thomas' incredible patience and Helen Pike's sarcasm
