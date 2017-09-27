Bear 148 shot dead in British Columbia

Bear 148 has been shot and killed in British Columbia, Metro News has confirmed.

Government officials in Alberta and BC confirmed the bear was shot and are working on getting more information.

According to information in a release from Yellowstone to Yukon (Y2Y) Conservation Initiative out of Canmore, Bear 148 was killed legally by a hunter near McBride, BC.

The bear had apparently left the Kakwa Provincial Park, north of Jasper, where it was protected, and made its way into BC. It had been tranquilized and moved to Kakwa July 28, Y2Y's release stated.

A Parks Canada spokesperson said they couldn't comment because the shooting didn't happen within park boundaries.

The animal was a six-and-a-half year old female grizzly which had been getting too close to humans on a number of occasions.

A Canmore teen had a close encounter with the bear earlier this summer. She managed to escape without injury.

The bear was later trapped and taken to an area north of Jasper National Park to be re-released into the wild.

More to come...