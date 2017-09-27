Calgary artist running for mayor hopes to combat voter apathy

The job title of artist isn't something one often finds on the CV of a candidate running for mayor of a city, but Jason Gogo thinks he’s perfectly suited for the job.

While the visual artist is known for his style of organic expressionism, he sees himself as more of a small business owner and entrepreneur.

“I have to deal with galleries, deal with clients, negotiate with people,” he said. “When I hold a pop-up gallery, there’s caterers, furniture, real estate…”

Gogo is also a political animal. He follows city council, and that’s why he’s throwing his hat…or rather…beret in the ring for mayor.

He says he’s in it to win it, but his main goal is to encourage voter turnout.

“I feel we are on the verge of the lowest voter turnout in Calgary history – there’s so much stagnation in the last two terms in city hall and there’s so much voter apathy.”

He said its up to the politicians to make it interesting and bring up the issues to engage voters.

Gogo is not planning a traditional campaign.

“The nature of politics these days is so obsolete,” he said. “One of my stances is I don’t believe in election signs – They’re terrible for the environment. Solvent dye inks. Chlororplast – which is recyclable, but recycling still takes energy.”

He said his campaign will be based in social media.

“I’m running my entire campaign from an iPhone,” he said.

As an artist, he will of course have a stance on the city’s public art policy. You can watch for it in his social media feed.