Calgary election: Sign battles mount as campaigns in full swing

You don’t live in Calgary anymore. This is lawn-sign city, population: civic election.

Until Oct. 16, you’re in for a visual treat driving home. They’re rectangular in shape, they’re bright and they’re lining the streets as far as the eye can see, fighting for your attention.

So far, there have been reports of vandalism floating around Twitter and Facebook: pictures of signs toppled over or even billboards destroyed, perhaps by an angry municipal nemesis or a no-good group of hooligans laughing late into the night.

Ward 7 candidate Margot Aftergood said she’s only had about five or six signs go missing. Her bright pink signs stand out among some of the others dotting her ward.

“So far, so good,” Aftergood said.

She said previous elections didn’t see that many signs, but this time they were visible well before nomination day.

So far, the City of Calgary has logged 197 complaints about election signs since January. It may not surprise our readers to know that complaints spiked in September, with 127 filed so far.

But those campaigning are quick to respond and fix any infractions. According to Sgt. Christine Thatcher, they haven’t handed out any fines so far — or ever — for election signage.

In fact, Thatcher said from her experience they’ve had less complaints this period than in the last election. She said it’s thanks to the city’s tweaks in the public sign bylaw that have made parameters more clear for candidates.

“Compliance is very, very high,” Thatcher said. “I’m not aware of a charge ever being laid against a candidate for non-compliance.”

The rules prescribe that a candidate cannot place his or her own signs closer than 20 feet apart. Playground zones are a no-campaign zone as well so that drivers can concentrate on the safety of kids.