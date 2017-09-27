Calgary police seek two wanted on 66 outstanding warrants

Calgary police are looking for a man and a woman who have accumulated a total of 66 warrants between them for separate alleged crimes.

Stephanie Nicole Paul, 29, is wanted on 38 outstanding warrants for fraud-related offences, failure to comply and skipping court appearances.

Her whereabouts are currently unknown, according to CPS, but they believe she's in the Calgary area.

Paul is described as approximately 120 pounds, 5'3" and has brown hair and eyes.

Thirty-four year old Michael Richard Currie is wanted on 28 outstanding warrants in regards to fraud-related offences, failing to comply and failing to attend court.

CPS said his whereabouts are also unknown, but they believe he's possibly in Calgary or the surrounding area.