Council candidates not ready to fork over $14.3M to Calgary Police Service

One might expect the announcement by the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) that they’ll be seeking a $14.3 million budget increase would elict a chorus of “yes” from council candidates.

In reality, the response to that ask, like the slate of candidates, is very diverse.

Ward 8 incumbent Evan Woolley wasted no time in issuing a campaign release Wednesday morning, offering his support for the increase.

Woolley said the increase, which would equal about 55 more officers on the street, aligns with 2017 citizen survey results that showed Calgarians weren't sure if CPS had the resources needed to keep the city safe.

"When it comes to the safety of Calgarians, this investment just makes sense," said Woolley.

Likewise in Ward 7, candidate Margot Aftergood said she would support the increase if elected, citing an increase of break-ins in her ward.

"I’d rather it go to the police than artwork," she said.

However, the incumbent councillor in Ward 7, Druh Farrell, doesn't think its simply as easy as handing over more cash.

She said she knows that Calgary has one of the lowest ratios of police to population of any city in Canada.

"I also know it’s a fairly top heavy organization," she said.

She believes the answer isn't just more boots on the ground, but also programs such as the Calgary Drug Court.

Many of the other candidates contacted by Metro said a funding increase is likely needed, but they'd need more information before committing to the exact ask from the CPC.

Ward 3 candidate Ian McAnerin fell into that group.

"I am in favour of increasing their budget," he said. "They have basically no budget for white collar crime."

Mayoral candidate Curtis Olson, who is himself a police officer who has taken a leave of absence to run for mayor, thinks more money won't fix problems on the force.

"I've served with them. I'm proud of the work they do," said Olson.

However his platform involves a cut of five per cent from every business unit's operating budget, and he thinks efficiencies can be found in the CPS and other business units through restructuring, consolidation, and cutting discretionary spending.

"I will not accept threats of service cuts form business service leads," he said.

Mount Royal political scientist Lori Williams said the timing of the CPC's ask is not surprising.

"Everybody's wanting to send a signal to those running for office of what they want, And they're hoping (…) people make promises they can hold them to when the election is over."

She called it a time honuored strategy – one the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation tried to use as well in their negotiations over the Flames' new arena.

"That one fell particularly flat because private interests were involved and the expectation was that Calgarians foot the bill for billionaires' hockey franchise and it didn't play very well," said Williams.

She said police asking for the funds is another matter altogether.

The problem is that rising property taxes is another theme running through this election, and the city has a significant deficit.