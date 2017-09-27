News / Calgary

Opium-filled tennis balls intercepted at Calgary airport

The tennis balls were found in a traveller's suitcase

One of the tennis balls found to contain suspected opium.

Several kilograms of suspected opium hidden inside tennis balls was intercepted at Calgary's airport earlier this month, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Wednesday.

CBSA officers discovered the tennis balls on Sept. 7, inside a suitcase of a traveller.

The tennis balls contained a black tar-like substance that later tested positive for suspected opium.

The traveller was turned over to RCMP along with the seized opium and a small amount of steroids that were also found, the CBSA said.

