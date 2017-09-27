Opium-filled tennis balls intercepted at Calgary airport
The tennis balls were found in a traveller's suitcase
Several kilograms of suspected opium hidden inside tennis balls was intercepted at Calgary's airport earlier this month, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Wednesday.
CBSA officers discovered the tennis balls on Sept. 7, inside a suitcase of a traveller.
The tennis balls contained a black tar-like substance that later tested positive for suspected opium.
The traveller was turned over to RCMP along with the seized opium and a small amount of steroids that were also found, the CBSA said.
