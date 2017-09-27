Police investigating collision involving Calgary fire engine

No one was hurt during a collision in a three-vehicle crash involving a Calgary fire truck on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, at approximately 10:15 a.m, a Calgary Fire Department fire engine was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Country Hills Boulevard and 112 Avenue NW.

The collision involved three vehicles: a gravel truck, a four-door car and the fire engine.

Two occupants of the car were temporarily trapped due to being wedged between both the gravel truck and the fire engine.

The CFD truck was stopped at a red light at the time of the collision.

“The collision happened at a relatively low speed so I'm happy to report that there were no injuries to the two passengers of the car, the driver of the dump truck or any of the four firefighters involved in this incident”, said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer with the CFD.

Occupants of the car were assessed and released by EMS.

Damage to the car is significant, however, damage to the gravel truck and fire engine is minor.