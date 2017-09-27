Stopping SW BRT would impact other routes

What happens if you pause the transitway phase of the SW BRT?

Experts told Metro there’s consequences of pumping the breaks on one project among a portfolio of BRT dreams laid out by the Route Ahead Plan.

On Sunday, mayoral candidate Bill Smith held a press conference alongside grassroots Ready To Engage supporters promising to put the highly contested SW BRT second phase slated to start construction in 2018.

“We had somebody who claimed to be a transit driver, go on our Facebook page, who drives that route and tell us that it’s empty most of the time,” said Smith. “That was an interesting comment.”

Smith said he doesn’t want to cut services, he simply wants the city to revisit the BRT service on 14th Street.

“All I’m saying is we pause this, take a good look at it,” said Smith. “As I understand the crosstown is still OK to function.”

However Willem Klumpenhouwer, a PhD candidate in Transportation and at the Schulich School of Engineering, said the bus rapid transit projects are more of a package deal if the city wants to bring accessibility to the bus network.

“If the Southwest BRT didn’t go ahead it would keep the south crosstown BRT in mixed traffic,” said Klumpenhouwer. “Of course being some of the busiest corridors in Calgary it could have a real impact on the ability of that BRT line to be efficient and to provide genuine rapid transit and not just another bus route.”

When asked about the fate of those in the southeast, Smith said residents won’t be left out. He just believes more work needs to be done to address the volume of passengers who would use the SW BRT, especially with the upcoming ring road in mind.

Jesse Salus with Calgarians for BRT said he wishes people would leave the Ring Road out of the BRT discussion all together because they have nothing to do with one another.

“They’re not really connected – they’re different things,” said Salus. “When you put them together you’re comparing apples to oranges.”

He explains that the Ring Road is away from people, services and cars whereas the BRT is close to people and serves people.

For residents in Ward 9, Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said the SW BRT is actually integral to make the city’s plans for a crosstown BRT work.

“I’m a passionate supporter of what the Route Ahead (plan) does,” said Carra. “I am mystified we’re still having this conversation when it’s basically a done deal.”

Carra said five of the seven planned BRT lines are needed by his east Calgary residents. He noted the crosstown BRT requires right of ways on the books for the SW BRT.