UCP candidate Schweitzer lays out Alberta education plan

United Conservative Party leadership candidate Doug Schweitzer wants voters to know he has a plan for education in Alberta.

Schweitzer, a Calgary lawyer, sent out his “vision for educating the next generation of Albertans” in a news release on Tuesday.

He said his plan for education will put kids first, focus on ensuring the next generation is prepared for jobs of the future, and protect the fundamental skills that they need to be successful.

“Far too often we get caught up in the politics of policy and forget to think about the kids. I believe we have a duty to do what's best for our children, and their futures,” he said.

Schweitzer said his vision includes addressing the redraft of the K-12 curriculum and Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM), parental choice, the lack of recreational infrastructures (ie: playgrounds), students wellness and Gay-Straight Alliances (GSAs).

When it comes to STEM education, Schweitzer said it’s vital to the curriculum as evidenced by the steady growth in STEM occupations.

“Coding can and should be a second language for all our kids, and if we start early I know they will hit the ground running and be world leaders in these fields,” he said.

Schweitzer said he also believes that parents know their kids best, and they know their needs and desires.

“They should have the right to choose what type of school is best for them,” he said.

But, Schweitzer said he also won’t be outing kids in GSAs either.

“Access to these groups is so important for our LGBTQ youth and I stand firm in my belief that we cannot out kids,” he said.

As a father, Schweitzer said if either of his daughters felt they couldn’t come to him with an issue, he’d hope they would feel safe enough to reach out to their peers for support.

“Ensuring our LGBTQ youth and their allies have a safe place to discuss their feelings is putting kids first, and something I will not back down on,” he said.

According to Schweitzer, a lack of coordination and funding has left many new schools without playgrounds and sports fields—something he’d like to address.

“Frankly, this is unacceptable – through my Community Infrastructure Fund, via the sale of 40% of ATB, we will be able to build these playgrounds, soccer fields, and basketball courts,” he said.

Schweitzer said it’s no secret that children today face more instances of bullying and stress than kids did when he was growing up, and he said it’s time to “combat the negativity.”

“In some respects that starts with us – from the start of this campaign I have been committed to maintaining a positive message and respectful tone,” he said.