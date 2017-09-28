Alberta physicians highest paid in Canada: CIHI report

Doctors in Alberta make the most in the country, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) released Thursday.

Physicians in Alberta earn an average gross pay of $380,000 a year, a significant amount compared to Nova Scotia physicians on the other end of the scale, who earn an average of $262,000.

The report tallied the number of physicians in Canada and their demographics, service utilization and payments by provincial and territorial medical care plans to physicians in 2015 and 2016.

Overall, Canadian physicians have been earning more on average: the average gross clinical payment per physician in 2015 and 2016 was $339,000; an increase of less than 1 per cent from the previous year but up 3.4 per cent in the past five years.

There are also more physicians than ever in Canada; 2016 saw the highest number ever recorded in the country (84,063) and CIHI predicts that will continue to increase.

Many physicians are compensated via the traditional fee for services (FFS) model, through alternative payment plans (APPs) – salaries, hourly rates or contract-based payments, for example – or both.

APPs represent nearly 30% of all clinical payments in Canada since their introduction in the mid-1990s, but Alberta doesn’t appear to be following suit: only 16 per cent of physicians in the province receive payments through APPs.