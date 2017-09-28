CBE candidate suggests transportation collaboration between Calgary school boards

A Calgary Board of Education trustee candidate is calling for a ‘busing collaboration’ that she says could save more than $2.5 million annually, shorten bus ride times and reduce congestion.

Nimra Amjad, a candidate in Wards 3 and 4, said given the continued economic downtown and her commitment to put kids first, she’s proposing public and separate school board collaborate on transportation.

Amjad said as an entrepreneur and policy analyst she values fiscal responsibility, innovation, and an evidence-based approach.

“That’s why we need to think outside the box,” she said.

Amjad said in her research she’s discovered that in Alberta other school districts have demonstrated that collaboration works and saves money.

“The Edmonton Public and Catholic school boards began working together in 2013 when a joint feasibility study found that they could save more than $2.5 million annually,” she said.

Further, Amjad said she believes it would lead to convenient, safe and shorter bus commutes for students and families while also reducing congestion on Calgary road.

“This benefits the whole city,” she said

The candidate said education minister David Eggen’s decision to put a limit on fees and fee increases has begun to create a more level playing field for all—but that it should include transportation to alternative programs like French immersion and other alternative programs.

“A made-in-Calgary solution can be for the CBE and separate school boards to collaborate on this issue,” she said.