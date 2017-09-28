Teacher to trustee

A Calgary teacher is looking to make the switch from the classroom to the boardroom.

Rekha Dhawan, a Calgary Board of Education chemistry teacher, has been teaching for 25 years—14 of which have been spent in CBE classrooms. Now, with her own kids out of the system and the teaching experiences under her belt, Dhawan is running for trusteeship in Wards 5 and 10.

If elected Dhawan said she’d focus on four main things: communication, breaking language barriers, transparency, and mental wellness.

Dhawan currently teaches in the northeast (where Wards 5 and 10 are located), and she’s made observations about how information and communication could be done better.

As an example, Dhawan said she believes parent-teacher conference times should be more flexible to accommodate parents' schedules.

“If it’s hard for parents to get to parent-teacher interviews because of timing, we need to accommodate them and provide more times,” she said.

Further, in the northeast Dhawan said the population is diverse, with many individuals—especially parents—who don’t speak English.

When it comes to transparency, Dhawan used the transportation as an example. “If we had more input from the community members who are directly affected by this there would be solutions coming out,” she said.

Dhawan said it’s not only her experience as a teacher that makes her perfect for the job, but also her work as a member of the science working group rewriting Alberta’s curriculum.

Further, the teacher is also currently working on her doctorate at the University of Calgary—focusing in on competencies taught at the high school level.

Her doctorate work will focus on integrating subject-specific competencies and the Career and Life Management curriculum into all subjects at all grade levels.

Dhawan said student and teacher mental health and wellness is also something she’s focused on.