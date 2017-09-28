Olson calls for re-write of Municipal Development Plan

Mayoral Candidate Curtis Olson rolled out another platform in his campaign Thursday, saying if elected, he would call for a rewrite of the Municipal Development Plan (MDP).

He's also promising to throw out the Imagine Calgary document.

The MDP is a document that helps guide development principals in the city over a 30 to 60 year timeframe, while Imagine Calgary sets targets for sustainability.

Olson called the latter a sham visioning document.

"Nobody is really held accountable for it and it has a lot of complexity to it," he said.

He said Imagine Calgary adds complexity to work business units are already trying to do.

"When you're mandating business units to work their business plan in such a matter that it aligns with Imagine Calgary, when no one has really read it or knows what that's about, then we've got a problem," he said.

The MDP on the other hand is required by provincial law. Olson thinks that it's due for a rewrite and can be made to work better for citizens.

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, who sits on the Calgary Planning Commission, said work on updating the MDP is already underway. It's supposed to get a rewrite every 10 years, and is due for a review in 2019.

"The MDP did amazing things in terms of drawing a line in the sand for the kinds of things Calgarians are asking for," said Carra, "But there's a lot of words there and a lot of those words contradict a lot of those other words."