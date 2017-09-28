Organizers warn against fake YYC Pizza Week businesses

The organizers of the annual YYC Pizza Week are taking issue with other businesses trying to cut into the action.

It’s not just other restaurants – clothing and even automotive businesses have been promoting themselves (especially on social media) as part of the annual Calgary pizza-loving event, when they never registered with Pizza Week officials.

Organizer Wanda Baker said this especially damaging because the event is meant to raise money for charity.

“It’s important for people to know the restaurants and food destinations that are participating in YYC Pizza Week have paid an entry fee, they’ve taken the time to create a special pizza for YYC Pizza Week and they are giving donations back to Calgary Meals on Wheels,” Baker explained.

“They’re doing this for charity, so when people use the hashtag and they have nothing to do with this event, it really takes away from those businesses that are working so hard to raise money for charity.”

The annual event has restaurants throughout Calgary creating unique pizzas, such as seafood pizzas or even chicken pizza nachos, with part of each sale going to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Baker hopes that people experiencing YYC Pizza Week this year will do a quick double-check using the website (www.yycpizzaweek.com) before heading out to try a pizza that might not officially be part of the event.