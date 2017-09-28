VIDEO: Ward 3 candidates talk Politics in the Park with Metro

Welcome to Metro Calgary's election feature we're calling Politics in the park.

Ward 3 is one of three seats that will inevitably be assigned to a new city councillor come Oct. 16 as current Coun. Jim Stevenson is not seeking reelection. This ward’s communities make up the northeastern corner of Calgary, although they are losing the neighbourhood of Coventry Hills to the ward boundary changes that take effect after the votes are tallied.

In a special video series, Metro spoke with nearly all the candidates vying for your vote across the city – from southern citizens in Seton to the Calgarians of Country Hills – and asked them the same four questions about their vision for Calgary.

We've put the full conversations on our Youtube channel and will be releasing a video a day, starting with the mayoral candidates, in the run-up to the election so you can meet the people behind the lawn signs.

There are lots of ways to learn more about the candidates. The city's website has a list of upcoming forums in each ward and links to the candidate’s social media.